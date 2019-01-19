In the past, supporters of the military had called for formalising the role of the armed forces in running the country such as through the establishment of a National Security Council (NSC) with high-powered representations by key civilian and military decision-makers across the table. For Prime Minister Imran, setting up such a forum as a body to formalise coordination with the military may have its advantages for both sides. Rather than reaction by the military or the civilian government to real or imaginary moves by the other, placing the discussion on the table can help to prevent misreading each other’s intent.