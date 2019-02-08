The Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) grassroots movement has become a form of resistance to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands and a struggle to defend the national rights of the Palestinian people. Launched in 2005 from the heart of civil action in Palestine and expanded to include a growing number of countries in the world, it plays an important role today in the international arena. Indeed, the BDS activists have succeeded in recent years in focusing attention on the violations perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinians.