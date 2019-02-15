There’s an honesty about Ford that seems genuine. His smile is lopsided and his leading man looks are less than perfect — his chin is famously scarred, the result of a car crash when he was 21. Still, it didn’t deter People Magazine from naming him as the World’s Sexiest Man in 1998. His reaction? “I never feel sexy,” he said. “I’ve got a completely unbalanced, irregular face, and a nose that’s been broken three or four times. One eye is higher than the other. When people photograph me, they have to kind of twist the lights around me to make me look like a movie actor.”