When you leave a massive political trading bloc that you’ve been in for 40-odd years, it’s going to hurt. Suddenly you’re in control of your own rules; checks might appear, tariffs hit; there’s a land border where it hardly looked like there was one for a long time. It’s tough, it’s daunting, but that’s the choice the British people made in 2016 — and didn’t the Remain campaign warn us that all of this would happen? Sometimes in the history of nations, people decide they want to do something and, regardless of the pain, they make the sacrifices necessary to accomplish it. They spend the money to go to the Moon, they shed the blood to win a war — they don’t deny the facts, but they do seek to change them.