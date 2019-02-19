This strategy worked. Soon arms control became a “joint enterprise”. Even if opinions sometimes diverged, the US worked with European policymakers to ensure that they presented a unified front during the negotiation process. Achieving this gave the administration of the then US president Ronald Reagan international credibility. Indeed, the head of the US negotiating team in Geneva, Paul Nitze, noted the importance of being “seen to be trying”. Reagan, for his part, noted that “this consultative process has already proven one of the most intensive and productive in the history of the North Atlantic alliance”.