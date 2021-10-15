Image Credit:

With just 50 days left before the UAE turns 50 on December 2, the UAE is inviting the public to join in the celebrations to mark the day.

When the founding fathers came together 50 years ago, they focused on the process of statehood and laying the foundations of the UAE. Now, almost 50 years on, those foundations have proved rock solid, with an incredible nation arising.

This is a land that has become home for so many citizens and residents from around the world, offering peace, security, tolerance and prosperity. Over the last five decades the nation has stood tall on the global stage, forging a path to modernity and technological wonder, as the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai — an exhibition unrivalled anywhere else on this planet — also showcases.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the hearts of the people of the UAE are united under the country’s flag.

There is much to celebrate and now, with 50 days to the 50 coming around, there are seven weeks to join in the build-up to December 2.

The Golden Jubilee Committee has extended an invitation to all to participate and make this a very special anniversary period — one to remember for the next five decades.

It’s worth remembering that here in the UAE, there are nationals from more than 200 countries living in perfect harmony. It is a land where differences are not difficulties, where tolerance is a watchword and where respect is a given. In the lead up to December 2, let’s join in the celebrations and celebrate what unites us as we enjoy the fruits of five decades of growth and prosperity.

These past months have been difficult, providing challenges on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. But we are now on the other side, providing all the more reason to look forward with a smile on our faces as December 2 nears.