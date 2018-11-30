But I do find it difficult to suppress my amusement as he goes about all this in his usual precise and perfectionist style. The book shelf and the internet, my friends who are especially gifted in the culinary arts and his family are consulted earnestly. The vast store of spices I don’t use is rummaged through in search of what he wants, lists are made, translations of the names of ingredients from English to Hindi and to the local language are sought, the merits of a preparation from one part of India over another and quantities and timings and temperature are discussed (not with me, of course), while I peep from behind the curtains and watch in awe.