Australia's Nathan Lyon (left) celebrates after clean bowling England's Chris Woakes on the third day of the second Ashes Test on Saturday. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: England face yet another defeat against Australia in the second Test after conceding a big lead of 237 against an inexperienced Australian attack which missed Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood.

But Michelle Starc and Nathan Lyon with the support of Cameron Green ensured Australia bowled England out cheaply once again.

Joe Root and David Malan had a fine partnership of 138 and went unscathed in the first session but once the duo fell in the second session, it was normal proceedings as always as the likes of Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler could not support Ben Stokes who batted for 98 balls for his 38.

Same trend

England’s top five batters — Haeeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler — have managed a total of 148 runs in three innings with none able to even reach a half century.

England seems to follow the same trend as it has been in their last two Ashes series in Australia where they had lost nine out of the ten Test matches and are set for going down 2/0 in the first two matches barring a rearguard from their batsman to save this match.

Joe Root had mentioned after the first Test loss at Brisbane inside four days that they are here for a fight but the Australians have completely shut off any such plans by outplaying them in all departments.

Root has not got an Ashes hundred in Australia and if he has to save England he needs to score a double hundred to ensure England avoid another defeat at the hands of their rivals.