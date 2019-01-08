One of the accelerators of DHA’s initiative is to ensure that the ratio of males to females is on par. Why is female representation in health care important? Because it leads to a balanced, more focused approach to women’s health issues, an objective that is arguably not well-served if dealt predominantly by a male-led field of policies and palliatives. This has been routinely endorsed by many studies and research in both the developed and developing worlds. Take the issue of maternal and child mortality rates, a serious concern for every society across the world. The minimal the numbers, the more positive is the prognosis of societal health. But in order to reach this goal, women should be given equal access to resources and opportunities, including economic participation and decision-making.