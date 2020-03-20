Homemakers and working women will be on the front line, leading a pack of children and men to ensure business is carried out in an orderly fashion. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit:

Celebrated every year on March 21, Mother’s Day acquires a new meaning at a time when the world is battling what is arguably the worst pandemic of modern times. Governments worldwide are imposing lockdowns, restricting movement and gathering of people, and more and more people are going to stay at home for weeks, if not months.

In the absence of a vaccine, authorities are realising that the only way to contain this virus is by keeping people away from offices, shopping arcades, airports and tourist attractions. Outside China, several countries, including Italy, Spain and France are enforcing complete lockdowns, telling people to remain indoors. Essentially, the success of our war against Covid-19 depends on the compliance of people.

In other words, your home will become your world — workplace, school and a little playground. Unlike typical weekends when all are at home, planning shopping trips, visit to a barber or to the beach, your home will look like an office and a classroom. Dining tables will become workstations and kids’ room will be turned into a classroom during the day. Needless to say who will be in charge? Homemakers and working women will be on the front line, leading a pack of children and men to ensure business is carried out in an orderly fashion.

Mothers will assume the role of judge and jury to settle disputes over access to laptops, video games and space. Battles will be fought, won and lost on a daily basis. Each time, one expects the mothers to intervene. They may even have to draw boundaries in order to create small private areas for kids and adults and meet endless demands for meals, snacks and coffee (men must remember though their office vending machine is no longer accessible). On top of all this, working mums will have to find time to check emails, attend conference calls and talk to clients. Homemakers will no longer have the luxury of free time they enjoyed when kids were at school and husbands at work.