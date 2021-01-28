To prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 we must adhere to safety norms Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @clicks311

From the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai’s amendments to travel protocols from January 31, to the Dubai Health Authority’s update on precautionary measures at private health facilities in Dubai, and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s reminder to parents on responsible behaviour for school-going children, authorities in Dubai have been engaged in a series of proactive steps to remind residents in every possible way of the constant need to abide by health and safety protocols in place against Covid-19.

The loud and clear advisories from top officials and the amended rules follow a noticeable increase in the number of daily coronavirus cases in the UAE in the recent weeks, even as the UAE mounts record-breaking efforts in both Covid-19 vaccination and testing for the virus.

As has been repeatedly stressed by the authorities, all the rules and safeguards to protect residents are already in place across the country — we just need to follow them at all times without fail. Remember to wear your mask while doing so and take the vaccine if you have not taken it yet - Gulf News

In keeping with the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, this recent surge is due to a combination of the virulent new strains of the Coronavirus that have caused a similar spike in Europe and the US, the holiday season as well as the flouting of safety rules — especially in private parties, weddings and social gatherings — by a small section of the population.

Stringent repercussions for violators

The comprehensive updates rolled out by authorities in Dubai are designed to counter exactly those situations with more stringent repercussions for violators.

We must remember that in order to continue enjoying our new normal life — from visiting shopping malls to enjoying the glorious sun, sands and the sea of Dubai — social distancing and following the rules are the need of the hour.

It’s critical to understand that even a minor violation of any safety protocol will contribute in a major way to an increase in the number of cases. Therefore, it is imperative for everyone to support the relentless efforts of the authorities by diligently following every applicable guideline — and ensuring that your family, neighbours and colleagues are doing it too.

Commercial establishments and offices must ensure that they are strictly implementing the updated protocols that guarantee a safe environment for their customers and employees — the failure to do so would not only invite stringent penalties but ultimately would be self-defeating for their business and the economy.