Museums normally brings back the past to the present. They exhibit artefacts, relics and work of arts that tell the story of how humans lived on this earth in the past. But Dubai’s Museum of the Future offers a totally different experience. It will give visitors the opportunity to see how the future will look like. It is an innovative concept to help the world imagine and shape a brighter future.

Housed in an iconic building on Shaikh Zayed Road that is described by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai as the most beautiful building on earth, the museum will open to the public on 22 February 2022.

The 78 metre-high structure, which combines a futuristic look and heritage impact, consists of 7 floors dedicated to such subjects as space technology and travel, climate change and ecology, health, and education among other vital topics. One floor is dedicated for children, the leaders of tomorrow, where they will be able to explore and solve future challenges.

“As a passionate leader for the future, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid positioned Dubai and the UAE at the heart of new changes for the future. His keen vision accomplished unparalleled growth by capitalising on emerging opportunities and technology,” Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and chairman of the museum told the media last week. Shaikh Mohammad’s initiatives, he noted, “have paved the way for Dubai to unlock the collective impact of ideas, technologies and groundbreaking solutions and share this movement of futurism with the rest of the world.”

The museum symbolises the UAE and Dubai’s plans, well underway, to provide a resilient and thriving future for current and coming generations, by showcasing innovations and designing ideas and projects that will shape this nation’s future, and sustain its leadership edge in being a regional and global player in almost all sectors.

It will also work in collaboration with international partners and research institutions specialised in reviewing present and future challenges in order to provide sound solutions — attracting brilliant minds from around the world to create a unique platform where scientists, experts and global talents can exchange ideas and perspectives for a better future.

A key part of the UAE’s success story, being constantly on top of the global development and competitiveness indices, is its emphasis on innovative solutions that overcome the challenges of today’s world.