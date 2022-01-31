Dubai: Two Emirati brothers, Mohammed Al Alawi, 29, and Mazem Al Alwai, 25, were all smiles as they absorbed the magnificence of Expo 2020 Dubai when they recently visited the 'world’s greatest show'.

Suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disorder characterised by generalised progressive muscular weakness, growth delays, heart problems and orthopaedic complications, the brothers are residents at NMC’s ProVita International Medical Centre, Al Ain, since 2014.

Real-life experiences

The long-term care provider, where most of the people at the facility are resident-patients, organises such real-life experiences for them on a regular basis. Happiness that they get on account of such experiences helps them stay connected with the mainstream world and the deep desire to make a comeback to near normal self gets to the fore.

“This trip to the Expo 2020 Dubai was not only entertaining and engaging but to experience such an exceptionally huge event hosted by the UAE, brought cheer and pride in us,” said Mohammed, the elder of the two.

Mazen, on the other hand, felt spell-bound at witnessing the grandeur and the spectacle and said: “Nothing is impossible in my country.”

Michael Davis, NMC Healthcare CEO, said: “The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines health as not merely the absence of disease, but a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. We try to deliver these positive experiences to our long-term care patients to assist in their happiness, wellbeing, and quality of life.”

He added: “I’ve known Mazen and Mohammed for a long time and what better experience could these young men get than the Expo 2020. The UAE continuously brings optimism and hope to our patients.”

Bright-eyed Mazen said: “Expo 2020 is nothing less than putting an Emirati into space or realising the dream of the Hope Probe as the first Arab satellite getting into its orbit.”

Mohammed concluded with pride: “The world had realised the power of the UAE’s vision and ability of an Emirati to accomplish the impossible and foster the spirit of optimism.”