Now, I have never heard about this band called ‘EXO”, as I am not into the music world, but I was shocked by seeing so many youngsters screaming, dancing and enjoying the moment where EXO band song displayed on Burj Khalifah, Dubai. The day when I realized how backward I am in the music world. 1St 4th July 2018. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

I like the seriourness of former One Direction band member Niall Horan playing Pro-Am at Emirates Golf Club. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

I always get worried before shooting celebrities, as we get limited access to take pictures. In this case, I had limited time but with more access, and I should mention that Maymay’s personality added cherry on a cake for me, as she was very friendly, which makes our life easier as a photographer. Philippine celebrity Maymay Entrata at Amato Couture in Dubai Design District. Maymay is the first Filipino celebrity to walk the Arab Fashion week which will take place starting from November 21 2018 till November 28th 2018 hosted in Dubai Design District and Dubai City walk in Dubai. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Luna of F(x) ,performing During the SMTOWN Live World Tour VI at the Autism Rock Stage, Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

I like this candid picture of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza when she was in her mid pregnancy and colourful sofa was a great help. . Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

Ricky Martin performance during the Jazz Festival, taking place at Media City, Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

This picture of Pakistani actors Ali Zafar and Maya Ali is one of my favourite shot. Before reaching to the venue i was little sceptical because it was an informal brunch interview in a hotel restaurant, but it came out nice. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

This casual picture of Pakistani actors Mehwish Hayat (left) and Fahad Mustafa at the Gulf News office studio in Dubai on 19th August, 2018 was a challenging shoot due to the space and time constraints for the shoot. Studio shoots are all about light play and a two point lighting did justice to this picture. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Cute and beautiful Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor was very confident during this shoot and it created a fun working environment. When a subject feels confident in their performance, they will always deliver photograph with more impact. This picture taken at Burj Khalifa in Dubai on 18th April 2018. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:

An American media personality, businesswoman, socialite, singer, model, and actress Paris Whitney Hilton known to be completely down to earth and never have a celebrity air around herself and talks to everyone as a friend. She talks nicely to everyone she meets. In this picture I feel a breath of fresh air taken at the launch of her fragrance Platinum Rush at Brands4U at Dubai Festival City on 20 November 2018. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:

This picture of supermodel and actress Alessandra Ambrosia taken in her hotel room in Dubai on 11th October, 2018 was one of the most challenging celebrity shoots for me given the space and time constraints of a little less than 30 seconds. However, thanks to the models' experience, those few seconds proved to be enough time to capture her grace and beauty. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: