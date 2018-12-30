Katy Perry on New Year’s Eve in Abu Dhabi
Katy Perry brought the colour to the du Arena on Yas Island to kick off 2018. She put on a colourful show, along with a massive troupe of dancers, and judging by the reactions from the audience, she delivered exactly what they wanted. Perry’s interactive show and infectious energy translated into beautiful images for me.
— Abdul Rahman, Gulf News
___
Niall Horan in Dubai on January 24
I liked the seriousness of the former One Direction band member who was playing at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic ProAm (professional-amateur). Dressed in a striped polo shirt, cargo shorts and a pair of sunglasses, the 24-year-old Irishman was ready for a scorching and sunny 22 Celsius and was in a jolly mood, giving us great action shots.
— Virendra Saklani, Gulf News
___
Ricky Martin at the Dubai Jazz Festival on February 23
I have some very powerful stage action of Ricky Martin performing at the Dubai Jazz Festival, but this particular one reflects the kind of performer he is — a happy, talented, generous man who shares and gives all of him to his audience. His posture, his smile, the bright ray of stage light falling on him, detached from the other background colours make him shine and attracts the viewer’s attention. The victory pose makes it even stronger.
— Antonin Kélian Kallouche, Gulf News
____
Pia Wurtzbach in Dubai on March 15
This picture of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach at the Amato outlet in Dubai Design District could just be one of my favourite celebrity shots, simply because of the stunning backdrop and how it perfectly blends in to the beautiful Amato outfit she has on. Interestingly, this backdrop is a showcase booth built inside the store where dresses are on display.
— Clint Egbert, Gulf News
____
Luna of F(x) at SMTown Live World Tour VI in Dubai on April 6
International K-Pop star Luna of the group f(x) is a beautiful and amazing stage performer, and gave me the opportunity to capture this moment in the last 25 minutes of the show at the Autism Rocks Arena. The crowed was absolutely boiling over and Luna gave them all her energy, I captured this shot with a tele lens, which reinforces the enthusiasm of the crowd and I feel this photo best represents that energy from the fans, turning the whole performance into a magical night.
— Antonin Kélian Kallouche, Gulf News
____
Sonam Kapoor in Dubai on April 18.
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor oozed confidence during this shoot, and created a fun working environment for me during our interview at the Burj Khalifa. When a subject feels confident, they will always deliver photograph with the best impact.
— Pankaj Sharma, Gulf News
____
Sania Mirza in Dubai on May 21
Shooting a full length picture of the Indian tennis star when she was in the middle of her pregnancy was a little challenging. But we managed, with this colourful sofa helping us give the portrait a nice pop.
— Virendra Saklani, Gulf News
____
K-Pop band Exo fans at the Burj Khalifa on July 4.
I’d never heard of Exo as I don’t follow music stars, much less K-Pop music. But I was shocked by seeing so many youngsters screaming, dancing and enjoying the moment when Exo’s song was displayed on the Burj Khalifa’s facade. It made me realise how much catching up I have to do with my knowledge of music.
— Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News
___
Ali Zafar and Maya Ali in Dubai on July 13
This picture of the Pakistani actors is one of my favourite shot. Before reaching the Taj Dubai, I was a little sceptical because it was an informal brunch interview in a hotel restaurant. But the stars were very co-operative and the pictures came out great.
— Virendra Saklani, Gulf News
____
Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa at Gulf News office in Dubai on August 19
This casual picture of Pakistani actors Mehwish Hayat (left) and Fahad Mustafa at the Gulf News office studio was a challenging shoot due to the space and time constraints. Studio shoots are all about light play and a two-point lighting did justice to this picture.
— Clint Egbert, Gulf News
____
Megan Young in Dubai on September 26
I am particularly fond of this picture of Miss World 2013 Megan Young, taken at Jumeirah Rotana Hotel, because it captures the fun and innocence of the model. And most interestingly, this picture was taken in the hotel lobby as she arrived tired from the airport.
— Clint Egbert, Gulf News
____
Alessandra Ambrosio in Dubai on October 11
We shot supermodel and actress Alessandra Ambrosio in her hotel room and it was quite tough, since we were only given a few seconds to get that shot — less than 30 seconds to be precise. However, thanks to the model’s experience, those few seconds proved to be enough time to capture her grace and beauty.
— Clint Egbert, Gulf News
____
Paris Hilton in Dubai on November 20
The socialite and entrepreneur returned to the UAE to launch her new fragrance, Platinum Rush, as the Dubai Festival City. She didn’t have any starry air around her and spoke to everyone as if they were her close friends. This photo perfectly captures that essence.
— Pankaj Sharma, Gulf News
____
Maymay Entrata in Dubai on Novemver 22
I always get worried before shooting celebrities, as we often get limited access to take pictures. In this case, I had limited time but with more access. I should mention that Entrata’s pleasing personality was the cherry on the cake for me, as she was very friendly, which always makes life easier for a photographer. We shot the Philippine social media at the Amato Couture atelier in Dubai Design District, owned by designer Furne One, ahead of his show at the Arab Fashion Week where Entrata was the showstopper.
— Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News