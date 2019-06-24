Image Credit:

The fourth season of ‘Pepsi Battle of the Bands’ is ready to go on air, starting July 29. For the third consecutive time, Fawad Khan, Meesha Shafi and the Strings boys (Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood) have judged the show.

This is one reality series where the episodes are recorded in advance, including its finale. In fact, the producers record two final episodes with each of the finalists, presenting them as winners. Voting is open only for the top two bands that make it to the final episode.