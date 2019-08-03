Social media came after the singer for colouring daughter’s hair

Blue is the new pink.

Singer Pink shared a photo on Thursday night of herself dyeing her daughter Willow’s hair blue to send a message to mom-shamers everywhere who criticised Jessica Simpson for doing the same.

On Wednesday, Simpson posted a photo of 7-year-old Maxwell, whose natural blond hair was partially tinted pink and blue in honour of Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’.

While the ‘Descendants’ official Instagram account commented a supportive “Looking good!”, others protested that it was “so sad” and “a shame”, claiming Maxwell was “too young” for hair dye.

But Pink, for one, is a fan of Maxwell’s new ‘do. The pop star has coloured her 8-year-old daughter’s hair before, and she was happy to do it again in solidarity with her fellow mother-musician.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair coloured,” she captioned a photo of Willow’s fresh turquoise locks. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids.”