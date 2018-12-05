“Even at school I was ashamed when they sang ‘Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles’ — such a revolting song — so oily when you were saying the words, so oily when you were thinking them, your whole mouth full of cod-liver oil. Those people — who force their love for the fatherland on you — do you understand that instead of being quite humble and grateful when they get the chance to love something they’re proud of it as though they’d created it themselves and they make what they’ve created into an obligation for other people.”