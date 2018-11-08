Registering for Zoho Books is as easy as filling up a few boxes — or you can use your Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft or Twitter accounts to further speed up the process. The VAT integration pops up during the setup itself, by asking for your VAT Registration Number and whether you do business with other GCC and non-GCC countries — this info is also used to handle reverse charges. The VAT integration carries over to details on your vendors and customers. You can specify the VAT Treatment for each — whether they are VAT registered or not, GCC VAT registered or not, or are outside GCC. This data is automatically applied to every transaction you make, or invoice you send. It even comes in handy while filing VAT returns. The company is working on further automating your tax filing by feeding the data into the Federal Tax Authority’s system.