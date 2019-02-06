Dubai: A number of vacancies, as well as training opportunities for career seekers, are up for grabs at a jobs fair in Sharjah.
Doors to the 21st edition of the Sharjah National Career Fair 2019 have opened, and there are employment opportunities being offered by private companies and government offices in the UAE.
According to organisers, the fair that runs from February 6 to 8 at Expo Centre Sharjah seeks to attract a large number of UAE nationals, graduates and students who are interested to learn about the job and training opportunities offered by different organisations participating in the three-day event.
Those who attend the fair can meet potential employers as well as acquire new skills they could use in planning or advancing their career.
Based on the list of confirmed exhibitors, jobseekers can expect to find opportunities from big companies in the banking, telecommunications and insurance industries.
The fair focuses on three main themes: career development, training and future jobs. It is an integral part of the UAE government’s ongoing initiative to integrate more Emirati citizens into the country’s workforce.
A number of leading organisations from both the public and private sectors have already expressed interest to participate in the event, including major banks, such as ADCB, HSBC, ADIB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, Rakbank, as well as other popular companies, such as Adnic, du, Etisalat, Dubai Health Authority and Emirates Post Group, among others.
The UAE government aims to beef up its Emiratisation efforts, in order to increase the inclusion of its citizens in the labour force.
In 2018, the Emiratisation of jobs reached 200 per cent, and this is set to increase this year.
“We need to double our efforts in 2019,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had said in January.