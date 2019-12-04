Denies the claims of an article published on a 'potentially fraudulent website'

UAE Central bank in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Archives

ABU DHABI: The Central Bank of the UAE denied today the claims of an article published on a "potentially fraudulent website," which said that the Governor of the Central Bank endorses a private "cryptocurrency trading platform."

The article, which was published on 4th December, 2019, contains false information, the CBUAE said in a statement, adding that its position on cryptocurrency is "well-known."

"The Central Bank does not approve any private cryptocurrencies or schemes, and has not issued any licences in the UAE," the statement explained.