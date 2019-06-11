The new service to provide greater ease and speed in processing refund requests

Self-Service Kiosks to Be Introduced Allowing Tourists to Recover VAT without Dealing with Employees Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Tuesday said self-service kiosks have been set up across all ports to allow tourists to recover Value Added Tax (VAT) when leaving the UAE.

“The self-service kiosks are a significant addition where tourists can recover VAT without needing to interact with employees,” said FTA Director General Khalid Ali Al Bustani in a statement.

“The kiosks were placed at all exit ports included in the Tax Refund Scheme for Tourists, where tourists can submit the tax invoices on their purchases, along with their passport and credit card, to recover VAT.”

The self-service kiosks can be accessed at 12 air, land and sea ports. Image Credit: Supplied

“No limit is placed on the maximum amount that can be recovered if said amount is transferred to the tourist’s credit card. However, in the event that the applicant requests a cash refund, then the maximum amount is set at Dh10,000 per day.”

The kiosks are operated by Planet, the company enlisted by the FTA to operate the system for the Tax Refunds for Tourists Scheme. There will also be employees near the self-service kiosks to offer assistance when needed.

The new system can be accessed at 12 air, land and sea ports, including the Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport and Sharjah International Airport, among others.

The Authority asserted that to be refundable, tax invoices need to have been issued by the retail stores included in the Tax Refund Scheme for Tourists and registered in the system. These venues can be identified by visibly showcasing ‘Tax-Free’ stickers on their storefronts.