Cordoba, phase one of Bloom Holding’s fully integrated and all-inclusive residential community, Bloom Living, is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of next year. One of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, Bloom Holding has appointed Emirates Link Maltauro as the main contractor to carry out the construction works.

“Our vision to offer quality lifestyle in a unique mixed-use development is one step closer to realisation,” says Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding. “We are positive that Bloom Living will be one of the most sought-after communities in the capital, and this appointment articulates our sustained efforts to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with the best homes within prime locations. With the commencement of the main contracting works at Cordoba, we seek to fulfil our promise in delivering the project on schedule and to the highest construction standards.

“Bloom Holding is driven by its commitment to go beyond buyers’ and investors’ expectations. We are carefully selecting right partners, such as Emirates Link Maltauro, to join our journey in building premium communities with best-in-class quality and finishing.”

The first phase of the Dh9-billion Bloom Living community, Cordoba was launched in March 2022 and sold out within a remarkable four hours of its release on to the market.

“We are delighted that Bloom Holding selected Emirates Link Maltauro to deliver the first phase of Bloom Living,” says Mohamad Sleiman, General Manager of Emirates Link Maltauro. “This marks another quality project demonstrating Emirates Link Maltauro’s strength and core competency in this sector.

“This is a very exciting project, and we honour the confidence and trust placed in us by Bloom Holding by deploying best-in-class processes to ensure the efficient and timely completion of Cordoba to the highest possible standard.”

Those living at Cordoba can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple walkways, cycling tracks, and linear parks that are connecting the community’s neighbourhoods. They can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse, which provides easy access to pools, sports and recreational facilities, as well as a wellness centre. Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Centre that offers an array of retail and F&B options. And to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle, the residents can reach a mosque and two outstanding international schools by foot or bicycle.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run and cycle in designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multipurpose amphitheatres and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views.