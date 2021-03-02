National Bonds senior management celebrates new Sharjah branch Image Credit: Supplied

As part of its ongoing expansion plans, National Bonds, the leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company in the UAE, announced the opening of its new branch in Sharjah’s Sahara Centre.

The new branch serves to enhance the customer experience through the expansion of the company’s geographic coverage in the UAE as well as strengthen its mission to promote savings culture in the country.

“The opening of the branch in Sahara Centre has become crucial because of the importance of the emirate of Sharjah to the country’s overall economic process,” National Bonds Group Chief Commercial Officer, Saqib Mahmood said, adding that it is the third most populated emirate in the UAE.

“Sharjah is characterised by being family oriented, which further necessitates National Bonds’ presence in the emirate,” Mahmood highlighted, explaining that this category of society is specifically targeted by the company within its strategy to encourage the savings culture, as such helping families in arranging their financial priorities wisely.

National Bonds’ GCCO said that its newest branch was opened for two key reasons. “First, the geographic spread of National Bonds’ Bondholders in all of the company’s emirates and cities. This requires being close to our Bondholders, hence, the opening of the branch in Sharjah to enable clients in the emirate and nearby cities to avail the spectrum of products & services offered by National Bonds,” says Mahmood.

“Second, it comes as part of the company’s goal of reaching all the UAE nationals and residents to enhance the culture of savings within all communities, according to which the company plans to open branches in more emirates and cities of the country.”

The Sahara Centre branch is the newest addition to the company’s branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain, along with its headquarters in Dubai.

Mahmood said National Bonds’ expansion through new branch launches with the Sharjah branch being an example, highlights the success of the National Bonds’ business. The success is also reflected in its 2020 figures, as the value of savings in the company's portfolio increased by 21 per cent, compared to 2019.