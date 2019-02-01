Staking does carry risks. When coins are staked, it can take hours or days for the networks to free them up for trading. That means that investors may miss a market rally or get caught up in a plunge. There’s also some regulatory uncertainty over whether the coins issued as rewards can ever be viewed as securities. Some staking companies, such as Figment, have created special repurchase agreements for clients to minimise potential tax implications. The investors have to trust the start-ups doing the staking for them, too.