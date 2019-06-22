Is bitcoin staging a comeback Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New York: Bitcoin breached $10,000 for the first time in about 15 months, recouping more than half of the parabolic increase that introduced mainstream investors to the digital asset before the bursting of the cryptocurrency bubble.

“The bounce back of Bitcoin has been fairly extraordinary,” said George McDonaugh, chief executive and co-founder of London-based blockchain and cryptocurrency investment firm KR1 Plc. “Money didn’t leave the asset behind, it just sat on the sidelines waiting to get back in.”

The largest cryptocurrency rose by about 10 per cent to around $10,900. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $19,511 in December 2017, capping a 1,400 per cent surge that year, only to be followed by a 74 per cent collapse in 2018.

The coin reached a near-term low of about $3,100 in December and languished around the $3,300 to $4,100 range for several months, before getting a bid at the beginning of April. It hasn’t looked back from there.