This week, Rachel Pether interviewed Shaikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, Vice President of the Wajib Volunteer Association, and an established entrepreneur in the GCC.
Last November, Shaikh Mohammad joined the Executive Board of Islamic Coin: the first Shariah-compliant digital money ecosystem bringing new financial products to the global Muslim community and beyond.
In this video, Shaikh Mohammad says why he decided to join, how Islamic Coin gives back to the community, and explores the way cryptocurrencies and blockchain, combined with an ethics-first approach, can bring positive change to underbanked groups across the world.
He shares his expectations for the project’s development for the next five years, as well as his view on success on a personal level.