Whether it is for tax benefits and wealth protection or for security and greater mobility, alternative residence and citizenship planning is now a priority for many wealthy families worldwide. When it comes to investment migration, St Kitts & Nevis’ longest-running citizenship by investment (CBI) scheme remains a top choice for global investors.

This dual island nation was the first in the Caribbean to launch a CBI scheme in 1984 to attract foreign investments. Known for its magnificent beaches and breathtaking mountainscapes, the island has always been a favourite of nature and travel enthusiasts.

After decades of success, St Kitts & Nevis currently operates the most reputable and trustworthy economic citizenship programme globally. Known for its quick processing time, strict due diligence process, and countless benefits, investors consider Saint Kitts & Nevis' citizenship by investment program as a great option when looking to invest in a second passport.

While featuring several investment options, the most common route to obtaining the right to live and work in this picturesque island nation, as well as gaining visa-free access to over 150 countries and territories, including the UK, Ireland, and EU Schengen states, is through real estate investment.

• Why it's worth investing in a second citizenship

• The vast array of benefits of the St Kitts & Nevis’ CBI programme

• Changes, updates and new rules

• St Kitts & Nevis real estate market outlook

• Donation and other investment options

• Eligibility criteria for second citizenship for applicants and their families

