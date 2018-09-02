Dubai: University students in the UAE are being given an opportunity to help shape the future through an Expo 2020 Dubai programme that entrusts youth to develop creative solutions to global challenges that affect the region.

The second cycle of the University Innovation Programme (UIP) calls on student teams to produce original ideas or prototypes that could benefit communities by positively impacting society, preserving the environment, or both.

Successful student teams will each receive a grant worth between Dh25,000 and Dh50,000 to help take their idea to the next level.

Students will also receive guidance from their universities and Expo Live to advance research and development, create a business model, grow their team and potentially partner with other entities.

Grantees may even have the chance to showcase their projects to millions of people at Expo 2020 Dubai.