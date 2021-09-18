Abu Dhabi: Etisalat Group - the leading national company in the telecommunications and information technology sector - announced new plans to recruit 100 Emirati graduates by the end of this year, with 25 Emiratis graduates to be appointed this month (September).
The new move, which aims to support the UAE Government’s federal NAFIS programme, coincides with Etisalat’s launch of a graduate programme in artificial intelligence, after holding a hackathon, the first of its kind.
The new graduate program will be held over a period of nine months and divided into two phases, the first in September and the second in December, and provides Emirati graduates with the opportunity to obtain practical experiences in artificial intelligence technologies, the Internet of Things, big data and cybersecurity.
Dina Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Human Resources at Etisalat Group, said that the decision to hire new Emirati graduates comes in response to the UAE Government’s federal NAFIS programme and demonstrates once again that the group continues to follow the leadership approach and accelerate the Emiratisation process, harnessing all its capabilities to serve the country and its citizens