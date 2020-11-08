Image Credit: Supplied

Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) has been present in the UAE since 2005. In 2019, the bank’s Dubai office moved to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), significantly enhancing visibility and attractiveness to both clients and employees.

LLB’s business focus lies within maintaining long-term partnerships in the Middle East by offering locally required products.

Employer of choice for aspiring talents in Middle East

LLB’s multicultural team advises clients on financial investments, compiles local market insights and works closely with specialists from LLB Asset Management in Liechtenstein and Austria. The bank’s corporate culture is based on values of integrity, respect, excellence and visionary spirit, the driving forces and a key factor to its success. The Middle East team is deeply committed to bringing the best of financial know-how to clients in the region.

"We are constantly innovating and expanding our offering for private banking clients. We are deeply committed to our clients in the UAE and the wider Middle East." - Ludovic Pernot, Head of Private Banking Middle East, Liechtensteinische Landesbank

Local investment know-how powered by independent asset management

LLB investment counsellors are part of the asset management team at the central LLB Group, the largest independent investment centre in Liechtenstein. An expert team there is dedicated to the Middle Eastern market and provides research insights from European and US markets to the region. This team combines the best of two worlds with independently managed, local know-how. The quantitative-oriented approach that is key for the asset management strategy has been recognised on an international level many times; in the past seven years, the team has received 45 awards in total.

Strong heritage providing security and stability

One of the oldest financial institutions in Europe, LLB has offered clients stability and security for almost 160 years. Liechtenstein enjoys an excellent reputation as a stable and innovative financial centre with access to all countries within the European Union and the European Economic Area; financial services make up the second-largest sector of Liechtenstein's economy.

The principality of Liechtenstein is the biggest shareholder of LLB and is one of only a few countries worldwide with an excellent AAA rating. With a Moody's Rating Aa2, a solid equity and liquidity base, and a stable ownership structure, LLB is in the top league of Liechtenstein and Swiss banks.

Private and institutional clients all over the world count on LLB’s excellent investment advice and asset management.

Would you like to know more about LLB? Contact the team in Dubai at 04 383 5000 or visit www.llb.li/me

