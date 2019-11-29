You don’t have to wait hours for your food order with FAB's digital app

Highlight It’s very convenient! It’s a perfect replacement for physical money! Use it for payments when you are at Yas Island at the National Day celebrations and you can evade the long queues when ordering food and drinks at F&B outlets at Abu Dhabi Hill and Main Grand Stand

Excited over the long National Day weekend? If you’re heading to Yas Island to join the celebrations on December 2, don’t worry about carrying enough cash with you.

payit by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is set to make your life so much simpler. No more rummaging through purses and wallets for slippery notes and clunky coins, no awkward change bulking out of your pockets, and more importantly no standing in queues for hours when ordering food and drinks.

The undeniably convenient all-in-one smart wallet app offers you smart digital payments solutions. You can order on the go, when it’s ready you’ll get a notification and then simply collect it, completely avoiding waiting times. Not only that. You don’t even have to worry about splitting the bill when you’re out you’re your friends – do it with a single tap on your smartphone.

The service is available for F&B outlets at Abu Dhabi Hill and Main Grand Stand. If you apply promo code UAE48 you get 10 per cent instant cashback (maximum Dh10) on purchase of Dh50 or more on December 2, 2019. You’re allowed to use the promo code two times, which means you can enjoy two orders.

This means payit will offer you real-time payment for your everyday shopping, bill splitting, and managing your finances on one platform. It saves you time and eliminates the risk associated with losing physical money. Now isn’t it worth it?

It also offers you an easy cash-out process, international money transfer online at a competitive rate, as well as, easy local bank transfer. The services are free, simple, fast, rewarding, and absolutely secure.

Anything cash can do, payit does it better.

What you need

The registration process is seamless. Residents of the UAE above the age of 18 can apply; all you need to get started is a valid mobile number, Emirates ID, email ID and smartphone of your choice.

You can write in for more details to help@payit.ae