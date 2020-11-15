Image Credit: Supplied

The development of the UAE is undoubtedly a success story. It was not just prudent policies that were essential for the country’s extraordinary economic growth but also a stable financial system. Not only state banks, but also more than 150 private banks, including numerous key international players handle the financial needs of the residents of the Emirates. To select their banking partner therefore, a prospective client needs to know where the bank's strategic focus lies, and how he or she can benefit from it.

The LLB Group is a full-service bank with strengths in private banking and institutional business. For nearly 160 years, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB), based in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, has been cultivating forward-looking partnerships with its clients in Europe and the Middle East.

Security and stability are the most important factors that differentiate LLB from the competition. Particularly in economically uncertain times, it is key to rely on a financial partner whose business model is characterised by continuity and soundness.

Where tradition meets innovation

LLB was founded in 1861 and is the longest-established financial institution in Liechtenstein. It is the most important universal bank in Liechtenstein and is recognised as the leading asset management bank in Austria. LLB has been present in the Middle East since 2005 offering clients financial advice they can trust, internationally renowned banking products adapted to the needs of the Middle Eastern market, and highly sophisticated digital services.

Stable ownership structure – top rating

LLB’s majority stakeholder is the rincipality of Liechtenstein, which holds 57.5 per cent of the share capital, and is one of only 11 countries worldwide with a rating of AAA and a stable outlook from Standard & Poor's.

LLB is one of the most secure and best capitalised universal banks, with an Aa2 deposit rating from Moody's. It has been listed on SIX since 1993 (LLBN), has a Tier 1 capital ratio of 20.4 per cent. Business volume of the bank is 86.5 billion Swiss francs (as of June 30, 2020).

LLB has offered clients stability and security for almost 160 years; with an excellent reputation and high credit quality, the bank is a solid financial partner with access to the European markets.

Award-winning investment approach

LLB offers in-house asset management with teams in both Liechtenstein and Vienna – it is in fact the largest independent investment centre in Liechtenstein.

The bank has a dedicated investment counselling team in the UAE with specialists for the local markets and offers quantitative-oriented equity selection based on a systematic multi-factor approach. The team analyses markets and manages risk with latest technology and cutting-edge expertise. LLB manages a wide range of funds with more than 50 in-house products and has won 45 awards in the past seven years (including 12 Refinitiv Lipper Awards in 2019).

Clients benefit from geographical diversification of assets, asset allocation by LLB's in-house asset management team, highly attractive pricing (retrocession-free), tailor-made investment solutions and, above all, professional portfolio management.

