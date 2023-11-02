Dubai CommerCity

● Dubai CommerCity’s strategic location provides unparalleled access to the booming MEASA region. The free zone caters specifically to the digital commerce sector, with top-tier infrastructure, smart logistics, and dedicated e-commerce zones that enhance operational efficiency. Businesses of all sizes can find their ideal fit within its customisable office spaces. Dubai CommerCity stands out for its commitment to sustainability, exemplified by its environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient design, aligning with global trends in responsible business practices. Additionally, it fosters innovation and knowledge sharing through collaborative spaces and networking events, positioning itself as a dynamic, forward-thinking hub that is shaping the future of e-commerce in the region.

Services

● Dubai CommerCity offers a unique ecosystem and comprehensive solutions for digital commerce businesses to run effectively and seamlessly, facilitating regional and international businesses.

● Complete business set-up and customs support.

● E-commerce strategy consulting.

● Guidance on e-commerce regulations in the region.

● End-to-end logistics solutions inclusive of warehousing and last mile delivery.

● Complete e-commerce platform solutions.

● Digital marketing services.

● Other support services, including photo studios, call centres, and more.

Recent initiatives to support start-ups

● Dubai CommerCity launched Logi-Flow, a move towards integrating blockchain technology with the logistics operations of small and medium-sized companies. This integration aims to lower costs for these companies while enhancing the overall flexibility and efficiency of their logistics, particularly in digital trade.

Contact details

Dubaicommercity.ae; 04 291 9191

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA)

Image Credit: Supplied

Top sectors supported by HFZA

Industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, maritime industry, food park, global logistics and accelerator hub.

Enabling infrastructure

Offices: HFZA offers cost-effective offices. and a variety of licences to support aspiring entrepreneurs.

Warehouses: State-of-the-art warehouse units can be utilised either as a warehouse for storage and distribution or as a space for assembly and light production. Sizes range from 200sqm to 600sqm and electrical power load from 20 kW to 150 kW. Each warehouse is equipped with its own dedicated easy access loading and unloading docks for trucks and has ample on-site parking.

Industrial plots: Land leasing options give you the opportunity to tailor your business growth starting from 2,500 sqm.

Labour accommodation: High-quality onsite labour accommodation with recreation centre and health club.

Packages

Starting from Dh8,800

Contact details

Hfza.ae; 06 526 3333

IFZA

Image Credit: Supplied

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international free zone community in the UAE, optimising the country’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure. IFZA differentiates itself through its multinational approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its Professional Partners and a strategic network of government and non-government stakeholders.

Business licences

Business owners can rely on a multinational and multi-lingual team who can advise on thousands of business activities within two distinct types: professional and commercial. Foreign incorporated companies may also register a branch at IFZA.

Value-added services

Based in the IFZA Business Park in Dubai, IFZA continues to support business needs beyond company formation within its unique ecosystem that includes world-class corporate training, corporate banking assistance, health insurance coverage, modern commercial real estate, office design and fitout, corporate transport, event management services, and more.

Contact details

Ifza.com; 800-IFZA (4392); 04 228 5285

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Image Credit: Supplied

Sectors in focus

Food and beverage, logistics, retail and e-commerce, petrochemicals, automotive and spare parts, electronics and electrical, FMCG, healthcare

Number of businesses operating at Jafza

Over 10,000 from more than 130 countries, sustaining employment of 135,000 individuals.

Infrastructure

● Includes plots of industrial land, warehouses, light industrial units, offices, showrooms, and much more.

● Jafza Logistic Park: 16 units spread over 46,000 square metres.

● YIWU Market: Marketplace spread across 200,000 square metres having 1,600 showrooms, 324 warehouses.

● Jafza One: 1,200 office spaces, 25 private rooms, 22 F&B outlets, 3,000 m2 event hall.

Types of licences issued

Jafza issues eight licences for trading, service, and industrial activities.

● Trading

● General Trading

● Industrial

● National Industrial

● Service

● Logistics

● E-commerce

● Holding

Contact details

Meydan Free Zone

Image Credit: Supplied

Meydan Free Zone is the visionary concept of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The UAE’s only 24/7 digital free zone, it offers MoFA-recognised business licences, more than 2,500 business activities, a flexi-desk with the licence, guaranteed bank account opening, and access to over 20 marketplaces for product sales.

Its business centre offers fully-serviced private office rentals, and it launched Grow from Dubai, to enhance Dubai’s regional trade hub status.

Services

Meydan Free Zone provides comprehensive business start-up services, UAE residency visa support, professional consulting, and seamless payment gateway integration.

Top business sectors

● E-commerce

● General trading

● Management consultancy

● Digital marketing

Packages and offers for businesses

Start-ups requiring no visas can begin operating from as little as Dh12,500. This package includes a LLC-FZ trade licence, three business activities, and a lease agreement.

Contact details

Sharjah Media City (SHAMS)

Image Credit: Supplied

Key features

● 100 per cent foreign ownership

● No corporate tax

● Easy business set-up

● World-class infrastructure

● Vibrant business community

Services

● Business set-up and licensing

● Visa and immigration services

● Banking and financial services

● Property and real-estate services

● Legal and accounting services

Top business sectors

● Media production

● Advertising

● Publishing

● Marketing

● Event management

Recent initiatives to support start-ups

● Shams Innovation Hub: A collaborative workspace and support centre for start-ups developing innovative media products and services.

● Shams Accelerator: A 12-week programme that provides intensive support and mentorship to early-stage media start-ups.

Packages and offers for businesses

Shams offers a variety of packages and offers for businesses of all sizes, including:

● Start-up packages

● SME packages

● Corporate packages

Contact details