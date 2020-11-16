Dubai: Abu Dhabi's maritime industry is to undergo a massive digital makeover using blockchain technology. Abu Dhabi Ports has signed a MoU with DNV GL, the world's largest consultancy of independent maritime and energy experts, to create such a transformation.
“Abu Dhabi Ports’ partnership with DNV GL ensures our emirate elevates its status as a world-leading maritime centre in the years ahead," said Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports. "We are committed to instilling a new generation of Emiratis that values a sustainable model for economic growth, and embraces decarbonisation and digitalisation across the entire maritime and logistics supply chain.”
The partnership also creates opportunities to encourage Emirati graduates to pursue a career in Abu Dhabi’s maritime trade sector by offering research and development opportunities in the field of decarbonisation, such as alternative fuels and renewable energy usage.