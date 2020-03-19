Watch! Porsche shows us why the new 911 Turbo S is so great

The new 2021 911 Turbo S made its official debut on March 3 but now Porsche is showing us why we should be excited thanks to a new video of the sportscar, available as a hardtop and convertible, in action. 

Both body styles feature a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine and the video shows off the mill's variable turbine geometry that varies the angles of the vanes to make the turbos work more efficiently at various engine speeds.

The powerplant pumps out 640 horsepower and 800Nm of torque. This is a major upgrade over the previous-generations output of 580hp and 750Nm from an engine with the same displacement.

It is also equipped with adaptive aerodynamic elements at both ends - watch the video and get ready to be impressed...

