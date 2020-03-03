Watch! Volvo's latest stunt-video might just be its best ever yet

When Volvo makes a commercial for its vehicles you know you’re in for a treat. After all, who could forget that Jean-Claude van Damme split stunt between two reversing Volvo FH's? It was one of the best but the Swedish brand’s latest launch film will not disappoint.

The promotional video called “The Tower” features four Volvo trucks which have been stacked on top of one another creating a massive 15-metre, 58-tonne truck tower. And standing on the top of the new FH, FH16, FM and FMX is not JCVD but Volvo Trucks president Roger Alm!

Volvo wanted to demonstrate the power and strength of its new trucks and there can’t be many better ways than stacking them on to each other to form a mighty impressive sight. In fact, launching four new trucks at the same time is very unusual in the truck industry, but over the years, Volvo has mastered the art of leaving viewers wide-eyed.

“This is our biggest launch ever at Volvo Trucks. They will have a huge impact on our customers’ profitability and ability to compete both for business and the best drivers. I’m used to be on top of things, but for me, shooting the truck tower was definitely an unusual day at work. And let’s just say I have a certain respect for heights. I’m a down to earth guy”, said Alm.