US-Israel war on Iran: Nuclear talks stall as counterproposal stops short of highly enriched uranium deal

Speaking later at a White House event, Trump said there had been a 'very positive development' and that Arab allies said a deal was near that would leave Iran without nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies pursuing.

"There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I'd be very happy," Trump said.

Iran has repeatedly rebuffed Trump's offers and has exerted control over the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway into the Gulf, sending global oil prices spiraling.

He was quoted as saying: "We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow, and I put it off for a little while—hopefully maybe forever... because we've had very big discussions with Iran, and we'll see what they amount to."