Gulf News captured the progress UAE went through beautifully, says Johnson Thomas, Managing Partner of First Flight Couriers (Middle East) LLC. Image Credit: Supplied

'I got to know about Burj Khalifa from the newspaper!’

As a travel and tourism industry expert, I understandably have to stay updated with worldwide current events and I have chosen Gulf News as my trusted source for almost four decades.

I arrived in the UAE in 1979 and subscribed to the newspaper in 1982, in Abu Dhabi, the city I first lived in.

Work ventures

Moving to Dubai over the years, I had to take the subscription along because Gulf News had become part of my daily life and useful in my work ventures.

Being in the industry and being a businessman, I needed to stay updated with news from the UAE, the Gulf as well as worldwide, and Gulf News has always helped me do so.

Reading the newspaper became a part of my daily routine. Every morning, as soon as I wake up, I have to have my black coffee as I scan through the newspaper.

Capturing the progress

I have basically witnessed the changes the country has gone through, coming here 40 years go. When I first started reading the paper, the UAE and Dubai were very different from what they are today.

I remember Shaikh Zayed Road with only two high-rise buildings, the Dubai World Trade Centre and the famous Toyota Building.

Some parts of the road did not have streetlights, I remember seeing that when I travelled from one emirate to another.

The changes that came in the coming years were beautifully covered by Gulf News and the newspaper has a big role in highlighting the milestones of the UAE and Dubai.

They kept businessmen like me, and the general public up-to-date with all the rapid changes that were taking place, whether it be about how the economy was growing to what new building is being built.

For instance, I remember when Dubai announced building the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, I read that one morning in Gulf News.

10-year-visa

Not only that but I also get to know about all the new rules introduced by the government and everything the country has to offer us from the newspaper.

For example, the 10-year-visa was introduced in Dubai recently, and I got the news from Gulf News. I was delighted by the wonderful efforts of the Rulers of Dubai. I got the 10-year-visa and got interviewed by the newspaper. I can definitely say that Gulf News has been a part of my journey and has helped the public connect with the authorities at every point.