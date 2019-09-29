Biju Antony Image Credit: Supplied

I’ve been living in Dubai since 1998, and Gulf News was the first newspaper I subscribed to.

Ahead of its time

When I came here from India, I noticed that Gulf News was on a par with many big daily publications in India. Whether you looked at content or layout, the newspaper delivered.

Gulf News has contributed to my life here. Cooking has always been a hobby, and I have a flair for it. I love reading the magazines and trying out the new recipes mentioned. They were easy to follow and got me to make new dishes. Over the years I have contributed several pieces to the publication, through the platform they have given readers to share their thoughts. So, I do have a personal connection with the newspaper.

What sets it apart?

What I find different while reading the newspaper is the diversity of content, which reflects the demographic of the UAE. In a compact product, a reader manages to get an in-depth analysis of what is happening in the world.

I make it a point to read the paper every morning. I go page by page till the end. In the morning when you wake up, you see the world through Gulf News. We have seen the newspaper change – just like Dubai has.