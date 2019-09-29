When the real estate boom happened I was able to move to that industry because I had been able to get knowledge of that through the local news reported in the newspaper, says Mohammad Mussalmany. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

When I first came to Dubai from Cairo in 1984, I was only 24, and joined the construction business. The city was still in the process of being built and in those pre-internet days, it was Gulf News that provided me news from back home and the world.

I got my daily dose of news from the paper and kept abreast of the way industry changes were going on. One of the most unforgettable coverages in Gulf News was the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1992-95, I greatly depended on the newspaper in the morning for the coverage of that war.

When the real estate boom happened I was able to move to that industry because I had been able to get knowledge of that through the local news reported in the newspaper. Since 1984 to now, I have been a loyal Gulf News subscriber. Now with my busy schedule I am not able to read the newspaper everyday but pore over it on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In these 35 years I have seen this city and the world change so much and my source of news was always been Gulf News.