"It is a large property with a lot of halls, tents, and a majlis, we are able to accommodate a lot of people because of this and we are arranging more mattresses and blankets. All of this is free of cost. For some passengers we sent cars to pick them up at no charge, some came on their own by taxi. We are also arranging food and basic stay arrangements. I am expecting more people from other nationalities to arrive too," Jain told Gulf news