Iran weighs US proposal as Trump warns peace talks near breaking point

Renewed infrastructure investment, a razor-sharp focus on AI and an absolute commitment to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz are needed to enhance global energy resilience, a senior UAE official said.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “Once you accept that a single country can hold the world’s most important waterway hostage, freedom of navigation as we know it is just finished.”

Al Jaber, who is also Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG, was speaking at the Atlantic Council, where is called for investment across the value chain to strengthen the global energy economy.