Weekend digest: Oman citizenship, Dubai resident dies, digital Emirates ID, UAE public holidays 2026 and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
From travel and lifestyle to sports and education, this weekend’s headlines have it all. Highlights include Oman granting citizenship to 45 individuals, an Indian expat winning Dh15m in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle, and the tragic death of a young UAE resident 11 years after his brother’s crash. Residents can explore Dubai’s largest pre-loved market, access digital Emirates IDs, and learn about tenant protections. CBSE schools in the UAE will roll out a new curriculum in 2026, while sports fans get a look at the world’s richest women cricketers. Plus, updates on the UAE Lottery Dh100 million winner, Emirates flight cancellations to Dar es Salaam, the Air India crash survivor, and 2026 public holidays. Scroll down to stay in the loop
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has issued Royal Decree No. 94/2025, granting Omani citizenship to 45 individuals, recognising those with strong ties and contributions to the nation. The move aligns with the updated Omani Nationality Law, which set new conditions for foreigners seeking citizenship in February. Read more
An Indian expat in Abu Dhabi won Dh15 million in the Big Ticket raffle after a tip from a Bangladeshi friend. Despite only participating in three draws, his ticket purchased in August matched all numbers, turning him into a millionaire overnight. Read more
A 29-year-old Egyptian expat, Amr Hesham, died in a car crash in Dubai, 11 years after his only brother was killed in a separate accident. His grieving parents are hospitalised, and Amr was laid to rest alongside his brother in Sharjah. Read more
From 20 stalls in 2007 to the UAE’s largest community flea market, Dubai Flea Market draws shoppers hunting for bargains, quirky finds, and hidden treasures across parks and malls every weekend. Read more
Residents who lose or misplace their Emirates ID can access a digital version via the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security. It’s free and useful for online services while waiting for a replacement card. Read more
From April 2026, CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE and other countries will follow the CBSE Global Curriculum. The announcement came at CBSE’s first international conference in Dubai, with GCC education authorities attending. Read more
RDC Senior Judge Dr Omar Al Suwaidi highlighted rent, eviction, and maintenance protections for tenants, as well as digital tools and online complaint filing. Since the start of 2025, the RDC has completed 1,335 settlement agreements worth Dh231 million. Read more
From Ellyse Perry to Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, these women have turned cricket into a platform for wealth, influence, and empowerment, with fortunes both on and off the field. Read more
Indian expat Anilkumar Bolla, the first-ever Dh100 million jackpot winner, revealed plans to buy a villa in Abu Dhabi and continue working despite his fortune, prioritising strategic investments over luxury spending. Read more
Viswash Kumar Ramesh, sole survivor of Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, opened up about the physical and mental scars of surviving while his younger brother perished. Read more
Residents can expect at least 12 public holidays in 2026, with potential long weekends around New Year and Eid. Lunar calendar adjustments mean exact dates may shift, but predictions help plan vacations ahead. Read more
Emirates suspended 10 flights to and from Dar es Salaam through November 4 due to civil unrest, while recently resuming services to Madagascar. Read more
