How the Dubai Flea Market became the UAE’s largest pre-loved shopping event
Dubai: On weekends in Dubai, some community malls and parks transform into buzzing marketplaces lined with stalls stacked with clothes, household items and quirky finds. Shoppers dig through racks in search of hidden treasures, while vendors call out deals, “Special price, Dh30!”
This lively scene belongs to the Dubai Flea Market, a community initiative that has been breathing new life into second-hand goods since 2007. What started as just 20 stalls at Al Safa Park has grown into the UAE’s largest organised market for pre-loved items.
The idea came from Melanie Beese, a German expatriate who wanted an alternative to Dubai’s mall culture.
“I was getting bored of malls because, after a while, most stores start looking the same,” she recalled. “I thought there must be so many items sitting unused in people’s homes. In Europe, flea markets were a part of my childhood, so I wanted to bring that sense of community and circular economy here.”
With no social media to rely on, Beese got creative. “Back then, Spinneys in Al Safa had a community board, so I pinned a flyer with my phone number. People started calling. With permission from Dubai Municipality, we set up the first market with a few families.”
Today, the Dubai Flea Market is a household name, with events held across parks and venues in the city every weekend. “We started the idea of selling second-hand items in the UAE. I even trademarked the name ‘Flea Market’,” Beese said proudly.
The COVID-19 years unexpectedly helped the market flourish. “Many people were looking for ways to earn an extra income,” Beese explained. “That’s when the market really expanded.”
But growth came with new challenges. “We do our best to ensure no fake or new items are sold,” she added. “Sometimes vendors try to sell cheap goods from Dragon Mart or online platforms, but our team checks every stall. We’ve even had to close down stalls that break the rules.”
In recent years, Beese has noticed a shift in what’s being sold. “We now see sellers offering second-hand clothes and shoes from warehouses, known as ‘ukay-ukay’ - a Filipino term for pre-loved clothing stores. It’s become quite popular here. I think it’s great because it keeps clothes out of landfills and reduces waste.”
Convincing people in the UAE that flea markets weren’t about “selling trash” wasn’t easy in the beginning. “Now people understand that when they buy something pre-loved, they’re giving it a longer life cycle and helping reduce fast-fashion waste.”
With the rise of sustainability trends on TikTok and Instagram, the market has become a hotspot for Gen Z and millennials hunting for thrift shopping.
“It’s inspiring to see so many young people here,” Beese said. “They want to buy consciously and support the planet rather than add to clothing and plastic waste.”
The appeal has also become universal. “Flea markets were traditionally more popular among Europeans, but now people from all nationalities are embracing them,” she said. “It’s harder to convince the older generation, but that’s changing slowly. Once you start thinking about your role in creating waste, you begin to see the value of second-hand shopping.”
For Beese, the Dubai Flea Market is about more than reselling goods, it’s about human connection.
“So many people strike up conversations with vendors. A few years ago, an older Arab man came up to me and thanked me for creating the market. He said he was lonely at home, but here, he met new people. That sense of community is what I want to nurture.”
Among the regulars is Erkan Gülmez, a Turkish expatriate who left his corporate career at Gedik Holding to pursue his passion for vintage watches. “I’ve loved this for 11 years,” he said. “Now, I don’t report to anyone, this is my passion.”
At his stall, prices range from Dh200 to Dh30,000, featuring everything from mid-range timepieces to luxury names like Cartier and Rolex.
“All my watches are authentic. I examine dials, serial numbers, movements, and materials under a digital microscope. It takes time, but that’s how you spot fakes.”
Gülmez also owns a shop in B1 Mall, but says the flea market has a special energy. “I love selling here because I meet such a diverse crowd and it’s fun.”
Last weekend, he made AED 20,000 in a single day after selling one of his premium pieces. “It’s unpredictable, some days are quiet, and some days one sale changes everything.”
Nicki Newig, a British expatriate and educator, has turned her global travels into a stall filled with unique jewellery.
“I’ve travelled across Asia and Africa and collected gemstones like amethyst and turquoise. These are pieces you won’t find in regular shops,” she said.
“It’s hard work standing all day, but I love meeting people and sharing the stories behind each piece.”
Bam, a Filipino expatriate who has lived in Dubai for 20 years, has been selling second-hand clothes at the market for the past seven.
“My partner and I get used stock from outlet warehouses,” he said. “It’s not my full-time job, just a way to earn extra. On a good day, I make around Dh800 to Dh1,000.”
At his stall, shoppers can find Nike Air Jordans, Dunks, Air Force 1s, and branded clothes from Levi’s, Michael Kors, and Lacoste.
Bargains are the heart of the Dubai Flea Market. Shirts, dresses, jackets, and trousers often start at Dh5 to Dh20 and prices drop further towards closing time as vendors clear their stock.
Cash is king here, as most vendors don’t accept card payments.
Those interested in becoming a vendor can register via dubai-fleamarket.com for Dh295 plus VAT per stall. The market rotates between various Dubai parks and locations every weekend, with details published on the website.
