Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has approved a decision extending Eid Al Fitr holidays for a week , starting from Saturday, April 30 until Friday, May 6.

The decision covers all ministries and federal entities in the UAE. Work will resume on Monday, May 9. This means that employees of all ministries and federal entities will enjoy a 9-day long holiday.

9-day break for public sector

In line with the Cabinet decision, the Ministry of Human Resources in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain have approved a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.

Long weekend for private sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that the period from 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal 1443 will be a paid holiday for all workers in the private sector on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

How many days off?

If the month of Ramadan completes 30 days, Eid will be on Monday, May 2 (Shawwal 1). Employees in the UAE, in this case, will enjoy a five-day weekend including Saturday (April 30), Sunday (May 1), Monday (May 2), Tuesday (May 3) and Wednesday (May 4).

However, if Ramadan will only have 29 days (based on moon-sighting), Eid Al Fitr will fall on Sunday, May 1 (Shawwal 1), and then residents may enjoy a 4-day long weekend, starting from Saturday, April 30 till Tuesday, May 3.

The exact dates as per the Gregorian calendar can only be confirmed after moon-sighting.

The International Astronomical Center says Eid Al Fitr to fall on May 2 in most countries

Eid holidays for Dubai schools

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in a tweet declared that Eid Al Fitr holidays for all schools will begin from Monday, May 2, and will re-open on Monday, May 9.

The International Astronomical Center confirmed that Eid al-Fitr will fall on May 2 in most countries where the holy month of Ramadan started on April 1, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Centre, noted that in countries that began Ramadan on Sunday April 3, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana, the crescent of Shawwal will be seen on Sunday May 1.

He added that in countries that will witness the crescent on Saturday April 30, seeing the moon will be impossible because it will set before the sun. Therefore, these countries will have completed 30 days of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr will start on May 2.

For countries that will witness the crescent on May 1, sighting the moon that day will not be possible in Australia and neighbouring regions. However, it will be possible via telescope in Central and West Asia, most of Europe and Southern Africa.