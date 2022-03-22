1 of 7
We are back to that time of the year when travel is on the agenda thanks to a well-timed spring break, from March 26 until April 10. Looking for family-friendly getaways where everyone can unwind, recharge and have fun? We’ve got you covered with this list of places to fly to. Just remember to check for the PCR requirements for each destination before you start planning.
Image Credit: Insta/visitgreecegr
Jordon: Are you a ‘Dune’ fan? If the answer is yes, take this opportunity to head to one of the scenic locales it was shot in: Wadi Rum. Or head over to the city of Petra where pink stones form the foundation of an ancient city. There is delicious food on the menu alright but also an amazing star-gazing opportunity; the night sky turns canvas for their bright lights.
Image Credit: Insta/visitjordan
Maldives: Watch the waves gently lap at your feet as the kids build sand castles or head into alcoves that give new meaning to the word pristine when you head to one of the archipelago’s many resorts. They usually offer all-inclusive packages, which means savings when you are travelling in a pack too.
Image Credit: Insta/
Greece: If you and your family have a cultural bent, try Greece, home to ancient architectural marvels – and some contemporary giants as well. While here exercise your palate – there’s a whole lot of seafood, pastries, locally crafted cheeses and olive oil to partake in.
Image Credit: Insta/visitgreecegr
Turkey: It is the perfect amalgamation of East and West and the country has opened up to travellers. Enjoy Istanbul – the world's only megacity straddling two continents, or head to one of the other cities for unique experiences like a hot-air balloon ride in Cappadocia, or choose a trip to the snowy white calcium deposits in Pamukkale.
Image Credit: Insta/turkeytourism
Zanzibar: For a picture-perfect holiday with white beaches and a laid-back African vibe. With a rich history, beautiful diving and island-hopping adventures Zanzibar is can be a nice change of scenery. You could also add a trip to the Tanzanian mainland where flights leave airstrips in the Serengeti every day, arriving back in Zanzibar before nighttime.
Image Credit: Supplied
Italy: Home to ancient history, Renaissance architecture, gondola rides and some of the world’s best cheese varieties, has reopened to tourists, provided they are vaccinated. Whether its nature, museums, art or fashion, this country has something for everyone.
Image Credit: Insta/ visititaly