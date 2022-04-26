Dubai: Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in a tweet declared that Eid Al Fitr holidays for all schools will begin from Monday May 2, and will re-open on Monday May 9.
Earlier, the UAE Cabinet approved a weeklong Eid Al Fitr holiday for all federal government entities operating across the country, starting from Saturday, April 30, and lasting till Friday, May 6, with federal employees to resume duties on Monday, May 9.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has earlier announced that the period from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 will be a paid Eid holiday for all private sector workers.