Abu Dhabi: Schoolchildren in Abu Dhabi’s private and charter schools will have a five-day break from classes next week to mark the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
In a statement, the emirate’s private and charter education regulator, the Department of Education and Knowledge, announced that schools will be closed from Monday, May 2 until Friday, May 6. They will reopen the following week on Monday, May 9.
In effect, this means that the last day of classes before May 9 will be on Friday, April 29. Schoolchildren will then head into their regular weekend, followed by the five-day Eid break and another weekend.
COVID-19 safety
When returning to school after the break, students should ensure that they are free from any COVID-19 related symptoms.
“They must maintain their green status on Alhosn app in accordance with their age category,” the Adek said.
For children aged 16 years or more, this means testing for COVID-19 every 14 days. Younger students on the other hand must undertake testing every 30 days.