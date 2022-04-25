Umm Al Quwain: The Umm Al Quwain Government Human Resources Department has approved the Eid Al Fitr holidays for a period of nine days for government employees.
The holidays will start on Saturday, April 30 and end on Sunday, May 8. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.
Earlier, the UAE Cabinet approved a weeklong Eid Al Fitr holiday for all federal government entities operating across the country, starting from Saturday, April 30, and lasting till Friday, May 6, with federal employees to resume duties on Monday, May 9.
read more
- Watch: Pakistani children in Dubai receive early Eid Al Fitr gifts
- Eid Al Fitr 2022 in UAE: Dubai announces 9-day holiday for public sector
- Eid Al Fitr 2022: One-week holiday announced for UAE public sector
- Eid Al Fitr 2022 in UAE: Abu Dhabi announces 9-day holiday for public sector
- Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector in UAE announced
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has earlier announced that the period from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 will be a paid Eid holiday for all private sector workers.