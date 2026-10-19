Middle East conflicts: Trump backs Netanyahu as Iran issues warning, Saudi-Houthi strikes escalate

Trump backs Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s October 27 election as Iran tensions escalate
Highlights
The US Mission in Saudi Arabia has warned of potential missile and drone attacks, airport closures and flight disruptions. Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport remains suspended, while Jeddah and Dammam airports are operating with delays and cancellations.
The mission urged travellers to check flight status, consider land transport alternatives and avoid filming or sharing images of missile interceptions and strike sites, warning that violations of Saudi law could lead to detention.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence has announced that the danger has passed in the southern city of Jizan, seven minutes after issuing an alert warning residents of a potential threat.
Authorities urged residents to continue following Civil Defence instructions and avoid gathering or filming at the scene.
IRGC warns of retaliation over any strike on Iranian energy infrastructure, threatening displacement of Israelis to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened devastating retaliation against Israel if Iranian energy infrastructure is attacked, warning that the occupied territories would be turned into “scorched land” and their inhabitants displaced to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
“Any aggression against Iran's energy infrastructure, although it will be immediately repaired by young scientists, will turn the occupied territories into a scorched land forever and will displace its usurpers to Sinai Peninsula. The world will see what will happen!” the IRGC spokesperson was quoted as saying in a post shared by IRNA English on X.
The threat was reported on Sunday, October 18, amid escalating tensions in the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began with strikes on February 28, 2026.
The statement did not identify a specific Israeli target or provide a timeline for any retaliatory action.
Pakistan and Egypt have condemned attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia, reaffirming their support for the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security amid escalating regional tensions.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty exchanged views on regional developments during a telephone call on Sunday, October 18, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.
“The two leaders exchanged views on recent regional developments and strongly condemned the Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said, adding that both countries reaffirmed their full solidarity with Riyadh.
The ministers also discussed cooperation under the R-4 framework, which brings together Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. They expressed their intention to hold another meeting soon to strengthen ties and coordinate responses to regional issues.
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran's proposed seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is "still on the table."
Araghchi made the remarks in an interview with Iran's official news agency IRNA on the sidelines of the 52nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Tasnim, IRGC's mouthpiece, also carried the interview with Araghchi.
The Iran FM said Tehran's conditions for ceasing hostilities and reopening the strait were "completely clear" and had been submitted to the United States under the seven-day plan.
Oil prices fell in early Asian trading Monday after US President Donald Trump waived sanctions and tariffs on Russia under the Graham Russia-Iran Act.
Brent crude futures fell $1.90, or 1.73%, to $108 a barrel by 8.30am Beijing time, after settling Friday at their highest level since May 19. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 64 cents, or 0.63%, to $100.8 a barrel.
However, Murban crude rose by $3.39 or 3.08% to $113.4 .
Trump on Friday waived the application of sanctions, restrictions and duties on Russia under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers on Sunday called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis involving Iran and safeguard regional security and stability, urging a political solution to prevent further tensions. The call was included in the final communiqué of the GCC Ministerial Council’s 168th session in Manama, Bahrain.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that another supertanker, carrying about two million barrels of crude, hit a mine while sailing an "unauthorised" route with its tracking systems off. The IRGC framed the explosion and engine room fire as enforcement against ships ignoring new transit rules imposed after the US-Israeli conflict began in late February.
The latest claim follows an earlier Iranian report of a similar tanker incident. Reuters reported that Iranian state media described two tankers catching fire after mine strikes, but said the reports had not been independently confirmed.
In the latest incident, the vessel’s name, flag, ownership, crew status and the extent of any environmental damage were not disclosed in the initial reports. There was no independent confirmation that the tanker had struck a mine, according to Reuters reporting carried by other outlets.
Trump endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu before Israel's close-fought parliamentary election on October 27, providing a boost to the veteran prime minister's bid to win a new mandate.
Netanyahu touted his close relationship with the US president in a video released by his Likud party, saying that together they had "crushed Iran" and adding that re-election would allow him to work with Trump to "elminate the Iranian threat over the next two years, or even sooner".
"Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using a common nickname for the Israeli leader.
"This is the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much. Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel."
The election is seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, who quickly thanked the US leader for his support on Sunday.
"Thank you, President Trump, for your tremendous support and for our work together. Together we will complete the mission!" he wrote on X.
"I ask you to listen carefully to what President Trump said this evening," Netanyahu told voters. "He said that together we have accomplished extraordinary things... But there is still a mission to complete."
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned governments, investors and businesses in the region against providing financial or other resources to AI and data companies he accuses of supporting military operations that kill civilians.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf said 'Persian Gulf Data Authority' was coming and warned that those assisting the companies could face enforcement action.
Egypt's top security body said Sunday it has agreed to support close ally Saudi Arabia in the major escalation of fighting between the kingdom and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, which has marked the latest front in the Iran war.
Saudi Arabia has been pressing allies for military assistance. The Houthis have repeatedly attacked airports and oil infrastructure across the kingdom with drones and missiles that can change direction during flight, posing a challenge to interceptors. At least 19 people have been killed, thousands of flights have been affected and global markets have been rattled.
The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the martyrdom of two officers in the crash of a reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the Ministry of National Guard in the Najran region.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people over this tragedy.
Day 232: 7-day Hormuz reopening plan still on the table: Iran
Day 231: Saudi Arabia intercepts four drones in Riyadh and east
Day 230: Iran faces cash shortages, military strain: CENTCOM
Day 230: Saudi-led coalition shows cruise missile interception
Day 229: Falling shrapnel injures resident as Houthis claim airport strike
Day 228: Netanyahu is seriously considering resuming strikes on Iran
Day 227: Houthis claim attack targeting Riyadh airport
Day 226: Houthis issue new threat to Saudi Arabia’s airspace